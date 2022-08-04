One held for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Lohara village in the district. The police said that the accused, Pradeep Kumar, has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police complaint filed by Sucha Singh, president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Lohara, a torn page of ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was found in a room of the gurdwara. The gurdwara staff examined the Guru Granth Sahib and found that somebody had allegedly torn “ang” of Guru Granth Sahib. Later, they examined the CCTV cameras of the gurdwara premises and found that the accused had entered the gurdwara around 1.38 pm on August 2 and he came out with a torn “ang” of the Guru Granth Sahib. Even the accused tried to open the locker, it was alleged in the police complaint.

Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}