One held for duping BJP leader of 8.70 lakh in Kaithal posing as Pehowa SHO

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 07, 2023 02:07 AM IST

The Crime Investigation Agency (CAI), Kaithal have arrested a man for allegedly taking jewellery worth 8.70 lakh from a shop of a BJP leader posing himself as a Station House Officer (SHO).

The police said that the accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Bharat colony in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district. The police said that Arun Sharaf, a local BJP leader and former chairman of the Haryana Forest Department had filed a complaint with the police that the accused had come to his jewellery shop to buy ornaments. The accused introduced himself as SHO of Pehowa police station and took ornaments of around 8.70 lakh. The accused said he will pay in cash which was in his car. When the victim sent his staff boy to collect the money, the accused fled in the car. The police said that the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused was produced in court and was sent to one-day police remand. The police have also recovered jewellery from his possession.

