One held for trying to run over ASI in Patiala

Police on Monday arrested 26-year-old man booked in an attempt to murder case for allegedly trying to run over a Punjab police ASI in Patiala.

Accused Gurbaaz Singh is a resident of Datta Singhwala village in Haryana.

Superintendent of police Varun Kumar said the accused will be taken on police remand to ascertain exact reason behind him fleeing from the spot after hitting police officer. “The accused tried to run over ASI Suba Singh when he asked him to show his driver’s licence and vehicle documents,” he said. Instead of showing documents, the car driver steered the vehicle towards the ASI.

The ASI received multiple fractures in his leg. The video of the incident went viral on the social media in which a car bearing a Haryana registration number and a farmer union flag was stopped for checking.