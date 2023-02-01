One held, three booked for cow slaughter in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:49 PM IST

The four accused have been booked under sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act after alleged cow meat, around 80kg, was found near Nagal Patti village on Sunday

The police said the seized meat has been send to local lab with reports expected this week.
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Yamunanagar police have arrested a local man and booked three others under sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act after alleged cow meat, around 80kg, was found near Nagal Patti village on Sunday.

The arrested accused was identified as Irshad, while those who managed to escape have been identified as Hashim, Liyakat and Irfaan. All the accused are locals.

As per the FIR, a team from Pratap Nagar police raided a hut-like structure made to store wheat straw for animals, where about 80 kg of meat was seized, including 60kg packed in 30 packets.

Prithvi Singh, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said that Irshad is currently in jail, and the samples of the items were sent to a local lab with reports expected this week.

