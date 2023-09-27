One held with 4-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler with the recovery of 4 kg of heroin from his possession near Khurmania village after having a tip-off.

The seized consignment. A CI spokesperson said they had received a reliable input that Manpreet has recently retrieved a heroin consignment, smuggled by Pakistan smugglers using a drone, from Naushehra Dhala village in Tarn Taran district (HT photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh of Kot Khalsa locality in Amritsar. Apart from heroin, the police also impounded the accused’s car.

A CI spokesperson said they had received a reliable input that Manpreet has recently retrieved a heroin consignment, smuggled by Pakistan smugglers using a drone, from Naushehra Dhala village in Tarn Taran district. “As per information, Manpreet was on the way to deliver the consignment to someone,” he added.

He said acting on the tip-off, a team of CI-Amritsar arrested the accused from Khurmania-Ram Tirath link road and recovered 4 kg of heroin from his possession.

“Investigation has revealed that Manpreet was in touch with Pak-based drug smugglers via WhatsApp,” the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the state special operation cell’s Amritsar police station.

