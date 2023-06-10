One held with ammo, drugs after exchange of fire with STF

A team of Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a suspected drug peddler after he escaped following an exchange of fire at Neelon-Kohara Road and recovered ammunition and 20 gm heroin from his possession.

However, two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Before opening fire, the accused tried to run over the police team with their car in a bid to escape.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh of Ghulal village of Samrala. His two aides who managed to escape are Simranpreet Singh Mangat alias Simma of Ghulal village and Balwinder Singh of Neelon Kalan village near Samrala.

The police have recovered 2 bullet shells of .32 bore, 4 bullet shells of 9mm and two .32 bore bullets. The police also recovered 20 gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine, a bullet motorcycle and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of sub-inspector Makhan Singh of Special Task Force, Ludhiana Range.

The sub-inspector said that he along with the police party had installed a checkpoint near Chhandran village at Neelon-Kohara road following a tip-off on Thursday late night. They received information that the accused involved in drug peddling were heading towards Kohara from Neelon in a car.

The police official said that they signalled the driver to stop for checking. Instead of stopping there, the accused tried to run over the police team with the car. They jumped aside to save themselves. Meanwhile, the accused opened fire on the STF team They retaliated, but the accused managed to escape.

Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, SHO at police station Koom Kalan, said that on Friday afternoon, they arrested Sandeep Singh, while his aides managed to escape.

A case under sections 307, 34 of the IPC, 21-29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Koom Kalan police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

