Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One killed, 5 LPU professors hurt as cars collide in Phagwara
chandigarh news

One killed, 5 LPU professors hurt as cars collide in Phagwara

Phagwara : A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday
A man was killed and five university professors injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on the Mehtan-Mehli Phagwara bypass on Wednesday evening, they said.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a Lovely Professional University in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.

Sukhpreet Singh (28), a resident of village Palahi, was in one of the cars and died in the accident while the five professors of a Lovely Professional University in Phagwara suffered multiple fractures, police said.

They were taken to civil hospital, Phagwara, but referred to a hospital in Jalandhar, police said.

The professors were returning to their homes in Hoshiarpur when the accident took place, they said.

