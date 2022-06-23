One killed, four injured in lightning strike in Udhampur

One person was killed and four others were injured on Wednesday after they were struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

The lightning hit a remote village in Dudu-Basantgarh belt, resulting in the instant death of one person and injuries to four others, the officials said.

The divisional administration sought the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) help for airlifting the injured and taking them to a hospital.