Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One killed, four injured in lightning strike in Udhampur
chandigarh news

One killed, four injured in lightning strike in Udhampur

The lightning hit a remote village in Dudu-Basantgarh belt, resulting in the instant death of one person and injuries to four others, the officials said.
One person was killed and four others were injured on Wednesday after they were struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

One person was killed and four others were injured on Wednesday after they were struck by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

The lightning hit a remote village in Dudu-Basantgarh belt, resulting in the instant death of one person and injuries to four others, the officials said.

The divisional administration sought the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) help for airlifting the injured and taking them to a hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP