One more drone seized in Tarn Taran village; 3rd in 48 hours

Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:37 PM IST

According to information, the recovered drone, which is in a damaged condition, fell down in a field in Tarn Taran’s Wan Tara Singh village after being hit by a bullet of the BSF troopers on Monday night.

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Two days after two drones were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, one more drone was recovered by the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran’s Wan Tara Singh village on Wednesday.

According to information, the recovered drone, which is in a damaged condition, fell down in a field after being hit by a bullet of the BSF troopers on Monday night.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, Preetinder Singh said the drone was recovered from a field near the barbed wire fence during their search on Wednesday.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
