One more held in Ajnala violence case; 10 sent to judicial custody

The Amritsar-rural police have arrested one more associate of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who has been absconding, in the Ajnala police station violence case.

Sukhpreet has also played an important role during the Ajnala police station’s violence. (HT File Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh of Mardi village falling under the Majitha police station of Amritsar. Sukhpreet was presented in an Ajnala court on Saturday. The local court has granted Sukhpreet’s four day police remand.

Police sources said Sukhpreet was working closely with Amritpal in his organisation. Sukhpreet has also played an important role during the Ajnala police station’s violence.

Six policemen, including superintendent of police (SP) Jugraj Singh, were injured when a mob led-by Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station on February 24. Amritpal was demanding the release of one of his associates Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan of Gurdaspur, who was arrested in a kidnapping and assault case. Amritpal and ten more were nominated in the kidnapping case.

The police had released Toofan next day. The police launched massive operation to nab Amritpal and his associates on March 18. Earlier, ten associates of Amritpal were arrested in the Ajnala violence case.

The ten associates identified as Harminder Singh of Rajatal village in Amritsar and Bhupinder Singh of Sultanwind Road locality in Amritsar city, Ajaypal Singh of Singhewala village and Harpreet Singh of Madeeke village in Moga district, Gurbir Singh of Mohruwal village in Hoshiarpur, Baljinder Singh of Jangiana village in Barnala, Shavrit Singh of Kheri Kalan village in Sangrur, Gurpal Singh alias Pala of Ramgarh village in Bathinda, Amandeep Singh alias Jyoti of Sirsa in Haryana and Sukhmanjit Singh alias Sukha of Kot Bakta village in Gurdaspur district were also presented in the Ajnala court on Saturday after their two days remand was ended in the Ajnala case. The court has sent all the ten accused to 14 days judicial custody.

Before this, the ten persons were arrested from Amritpal’s convoy with 12 illegal weapons and ammunition. They were booked in the arms recovery case in the Khalchian police station of Amritsar and were sent to four day police remand.