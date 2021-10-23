One more succumbs to dengue in Mohali, 101 fresh cases in tricity

One more patient succumbed to dengue in Mohali on Friday, health officials said while adding that the deceased is a 68-year-old male from Mata Gujri Enclave in Kharar. He died during treatment at Max Hospital in Phase-6.

So far, Mohali has witnessed 21 dengue deaths this season, of which 19 were logged in October alone while two were recorded in September.

Chandigarh has so far recorded three dengue deaths but no new fatalities were reported on Friday. Panchkula has not reported any dengue death so far this year.

Meanwhile, as many as 101 more people got infected with dengue in the tricity in the last 24 hours. Of the total, 48 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 37 in Chandigarh and 16 in Panchkula.

The cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, started spiraling in September.

Dr Sonu Goel, Professor, department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said, “Only collective efforts of citizens, the health department and government can control dengue spread. Being responsible citizens, people must take preventive measures and not let mosquito breeding by cleaning the stagnant water.”

Mohali mayor takes stock of situation

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Friday took stock of the dengue situation in the district. A team of sanitation department was formed to conduct door-to-door fogging. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi was also present on the occasion.

Sidhu said all efforts are being made to control dengue spread in Mohali.

He said besides fogging, it is important to create awareness among the people. He urged people not to allow water to accumulate around their houses. He said any negligence on the part of officials will not be tolerated.