One new Covid case in Ludhiana

A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district’s total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, all 14 active cases in the district are under home isolation.

IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support

Ludhiana

Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists (ISA), conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.

Over 50 nursing staff and emergency medical officers attended the workshop.

Dr Sunil Katyal, deputy director, SPS Apollo hospital along with his team Vivek Gupta, chairperson, academics, IMA Punjab; Naresh Anand, president, ISA, Punjab; and Tanveer Singh, secretary, ISA Punjab, conducted a four-hour long session.

Mohanjeet Kaur, secretary, IMA, Ludhiana, said IMA, in collaboration with ISA, would continue such sessions in future.

Ludhiana A guest lecture on ‘Be Natural, Be Happy’ was delivered by Avininderpal Singh, block agricultural officer, in the department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Singh discussed how humans can personify nature by obeying its laws. Welcoming the guest speaker, Lopamudra Mohapatra, extension scientist, said it was a student-led extension activity in which Ramneek Kaur, a student of MSc, second year, made efforts in organising the seminar.

Ludhiana The department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), observed World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development to deepen the understanding of the values of cultural diversity. On this occasion, students of the department participated in events such as folk songs, rangoli making, speech, shayari, etc to represent the culture of India.

Ludhiana The Chrismed Annual Research and Education Symposium (CARES) was held in Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) here on Monday. Principal, CMC, Jeyaraj D Pandian said, “The objectives of CARES 22 is to promote and nurture research among students and faculty of all the colleges, and to provide them an opportunity to share their research and develop inter-departmental collaboration within the institution.” Over 100 e-posters were presented by faculty and students.

PAU marks Int’l Day for Biological Diversity

Ludhiana The department of forestry and natural resources marked the International Day for Biological Diversity, in collaboration with the NSS Unit, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), by organising different events under the theme— Building a shared future for all life.

The event was sponsored by the National Biodiversity Authority through Punjab Biodiversity Board, Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

Around 460 NSS volunteers and PAU students participated in the programme. An expert lecture on Indian biodiversity was also held.