Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One person taking all key decisions in Haryana Congress: Kiran Choudhry

One person taking all key decisions in Haryana Congress: Kiran Choudhry

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:37 AM IST

Kiran said the Congress can win the November 3 Adampur bypoll if it shows a united face, otherwise it will have to face consequences

One person taking all key decisions in Haryana Congress: Kiran Choudhry
One person taking all key decisions in Haryana Congress: Kiran Choudhry
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: In a veiled attack on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said one person is taking all key decisions in state unit of the party without consulting other senior leaders.

While interacting with media at her residence in Bhiwani, Kiran said the Congress can win the November 3 Adampur bypoll if it shows a united face, otherwise it will have to face consequences.

“I have no information about the party’s preparation regarding the Adampur bypoll. Earlier, All India Congress committee (AICC) used to discuss the names of probable candidates but now one person is taking all decisions. This constituency was earlier part of my husband late Surender Singh’s Bhiwani parliamentary seat and his supporters are attached with my family. If my workers will get their due, surely Congress will win from there,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out