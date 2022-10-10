One person taking all key decisions in Haryana Congress: Kiran Choudhry

: In a veiled attack on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said one person is taking all key decisions in state unit of the party without consulting other senior leaders.

While interacting with media at her residence in Bhiwani, Kiran said the Congress can win the November 3 Adampur bypoll if it shows a united face, otherwise it will have to face consequences.

“I have no information about the party’s preparation regarding the Adampur bypoll. Earlier, All India Congress committee (AICC) used to discuss the names of probable candidates but now one person is taking all decisions. This constituency was earlier part of my husband late Surender Singh’s Bhiwani parliamentary seat and his supporters are attached with my family. If my workers will get their due, surely Congress will win from there,” she added.