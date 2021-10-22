One shot dead, 2 injured in Bathinda group clash

A 34-year-old man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after two groups clashed in Ajit Road locality of Bathinda city on Thursday evening.

Hasan Preet from Mehma Bhagwana village in Bathinda district died on the spot in a park where he was attacked, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He suffered a gunshot in his chest.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jaspal Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that the crime was committed by Baljinder, alias Billa Bhokra from the district and others. There is no confirmation if anyone among the assailants also sustained injuries, he added.

“Billa has a criminal background. In the initial investigation, we are able to confirm his role. So far, there is no input on the deceased’s shady past,” said the SP.

Later, the police in a tweet said four persons namely Baljinder, alias Billa, Satnam, Surinder, alias Kali and Sukhdev were identified as the main accused in the crime.

The clash, the police said, was an outcome of personal enmity between the two groups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On August 6 this year, the accused had allegedly tried to kill the victim and a case in this connection was registered at the Nehianwala police station

Punit Kaur, a doctor at the emergency ward of Bathinda civil hospital, said Buta Singh, who suffered multiple injuries, was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, in a serious condition.

Jaskaran Singh, a passerby, reportedly suffered a minor injury from a bullet shrapnel.

Police officials said CCTV footage revealed that at least five assailants were in a car near the park.

“Buta was brutally attacked on the road whereas Hasan Preet was shot dead in the park. We are working to find as why the two groups clashed and the motive behind the crime,” said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}