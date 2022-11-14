One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

One person tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Sunday. The district currently has seven active cases. All patients are in home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,617 Covid infections, of which 1,10,592 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3, 018 patients have succumbed to it.

