One youth drowns another feared dead in riverine in Himachal’s Chamba

Two youths drowned while bathing in Odra Khad, located near Mangla gram panchayat in Himachal’s Chamba district, police officials said on Wednesday. Police officials said that the rescue teams have recovered the body of Nitesh, while the search for Virendra is still underway with police and local volunteers involved. (iStock)

The victims have been identified as Nitesh, 22, a resident of Bhulin village, and Virendra, 23, of Uthar village. Both villages fall in Churah tehsil of Chamba.

Police officials said that the rescue teams have recovered the body of Nitesh, while the search for Virendra is still underway with police and local volunteers involved.

Reportedly, the youths entered the water without accurately assessing its depth and were swept into a deeper section. Locals present at the spot quickly attempted to help and informed the police. A police team reached the site and began a rescue operation with the help of local residents. After considerable effort, body of Nitesh was retrieved and sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

The local administration is monitoring the situation and providing assistance as needed.