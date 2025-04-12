Menu Explore
One-way traffic back on Panjab University’s mind to ease snarls

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Amid the rising traffic congestion during peak hours, Panjab University (PU) is once again considering introducing one-way traffic in some parts of the campus.

Panjab University is planning to make roads around academic blocks one-way only. (HT File)
Newly appointed officer on special duty (OSD), Campus Security, Tejinder Singh Sandhu has supported the initiative, with plans to implement the proposal by next month.

As per Sandhu, for starters, one-way system will be rolled out on the roads around academic blocks, such as science departments and arts blocks.

“Focus will be on morning or afternoon hours when students arrive and leave, leading to surge in vehicular movement. This will ease congestion on main roads, like those connecting Gate number 1 and 2 and the road near the Sector 14 market,” he added.

The proposal will be placed before the varsity’s traffic committee before implementation.

PU registrar YP Verma confirmed that PU had been working on a one-way proposal and it will be introduced in tandem with entry only with vehicle sticker from May 1 onwards to improve traffic congestion inside campus.

Apart from easing vehicle movement, officials said, one-way traffic will also bring down cases of joyrides and leisurely drives within the campus.

Sandhu added that initially, he will himself monitor the roads, along with PU security: “We will not allow ‘geri’ culture in PU. As only police have the authority to issue challans or take action against traffic offenders, we will seek legal opinion regarding imposition of fines by PU security guards for traffic infractions. We will also increase our coordination with the police.”

While proposals to make some roads at PU one-way can be traced to over 10 years back,  the plan has never taken ground. In 2017, a proposal was also mooted to make the campus vehicle-free, but it never took off. 

After taking over the OSD charge on Thursday, Sandhu has been allotted an office at the ground floor of the DSW office building in Student Centre.

