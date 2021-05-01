One-year-old among 27 succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity, second highest ever

Covid-19 claimed the lives of 27 people across the tricity on Friday, second only to the all-time high of 29 deaths on April 28.

Among the deceased was a one-year-old child from Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh that reported 13 fatalities, the city’s highest single-day toll since the pandemic began in March last year.

Mohali reported eight deaths for the second day in row, while six people died in Panchkula.

On the infections’ front, the numbers dipped further for the second consecutive day, as 1,905 people tested positive for the virus, 9% lower than 2,096 on Thursday and 11% lesser than 2,159 on Wednesday.

Mohali again led the daily tally with 857 cases, followed by 724 in Chandigarh and 324 in Panchkula.

The latest deaths pushed Chandigarh’s toll to 478, while the total cases reached 41,923, of which 6,906 are active. The city’s recoveries stand at 35,263.

Of the 46,470 patients infected in Mohali so far, 9,031 are still recuperating at hospitals or in home isolation. On Friday, 683 patients recovered, taking the recoveries to 36,944. As many as 595 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

Panchkula’s tally climbed to 21,043, of which 18,181 patients have got cured, leaving 2,655 active cases. The toll reached 207 with the six deaths that included four were males, aged 88, 51, 55 and 48, and three females, aged 44 and 45.