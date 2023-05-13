Ludhiana’s elevated road project to be complete by July: Official

The ongoing elevated road work on the Ferozpur road, which has been causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters in the city, will take two more months to complete.

Construction of elevated road in progress near Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Earlier officials assured it would be completed by June, but the way the project is progressing shows no sign of immediate completion.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora held a video call with the deputy commissioner (DC), officers of the district administration and the NHAI authorities to inquire about the pace of the project.

Ashok Kumar Rolaniya, who recently took over the charge of the project director, NHAI, Ludhiana, said the deadline for the project will extend to July.

Also, he assured that not only elevated portion but also the road going below the elevated road will be fully carpeted. He also assured Arora that all machinery and material that are not required will be cleared soon. This entire work will bring a lot of relief to the city residents as far as the traffic is concerned.

Rolaniya took up the issue of petrol pump land which is required to be possessed for the completion of a small patch. DC Surabhi Malik promised to take care of this issue as soon as possible. It is being delayed as some legal complications are involved.

Rolaniya has confirmed that he will soon send drawings for approval to take care of parking issues of various markets.

Also, four bridges approved on the canal are at tendering stage and work should start as soon as the contract is awarded. These four bridges are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Also, the Ludhiana-Ropar highway is on a fast-track. This highway should be complete by 2025.

The ROB being built in Moga by the NHAI will be completed by October 2023.

