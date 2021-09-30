Online admissions to Chandigarh’s engineering colleges begin today

The joint admission committee (JAC) will start online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from September 30.

The registrations will close on October 13. The admissions will be given on the basis of JEE Main 2021 scores.

The admissions for bachelors of engineering, bachelors of architecture and integrated BE (chemical) and MBA courses for the 2021-22 academic session will also be conducted.

Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE (Main) scores for engineering courses at five institutes—Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University Campus, UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by a spot round. The candidates need to register online at chdenggadmissions.nic.in and pay the registration fee, which is refundable.

Students are required to upload requisite documents with the application. The details regarding eligibility conditions, documents to be uploaded and fee details can be seen on the website. The online mode of admissions has been extended to all the categories this year.