Online lottery fraud: 45-yr-old Ludhiana man duped of 44k

The fraudsters told the Ludhiana man that he had won an online lottery and asked him to pay 44k for GST registration and completion of other formalities
Ludhiana police have booked two men from Bihar and Assam for online lottery fraud. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men have been booked for duping a resident of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, out of 44,200 in an online lottery fraud.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar of Bettiah, Bihar, and Lala Bhagat of Assam.

The complainant Harish Kumar, 45, told police that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an executive of an online lottery company.

“The caller told me that I have won 25 lakh in a randomised lottery and the cash will be transferred directly into my bank account. He asked me to deposit 12,200 for GST registration; and 25,000 and 7,000 for completion of some other formalities into separate bank accounts, which I did,” he added.

The complainant added that after transferring the money, the fraudster stopped attending his calls. When he realised that he had been duped, he filed a complaint with the police on November 15, 2021.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a cheating case has been lodged following an investigation.

