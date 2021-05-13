Only 6 lakh vaccine doses received for 18+ people in Haryana

Citing difficulties in procurement of vaccines for inoculation of citizens aged between 18 and 45 years, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government has received only six lakh doses of Covid vaccines from the manufacturers.

The CM said the state government has placed orders for purchasing 50 lakh Covaxin and Covishield doses for the 18-45 age group. But only six lakh vaccine doses have been received so far - three lakh each in different consignments, he said.

GLOBAL TENDERS BEING FLOATED

Khattar added that a global tender is being floated to purchase vaccine for the 18-45 age group. The cost of the vaccine will be borne by the state government and it will be administered free of cost at government hospitals.

State health minister Anil Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, tweeted that the tenders to buy the vaccine will be floated at the earliest.

He had recently said that about 1.1 crore people in state are in the 18-44 age bracket.

Khattar said about 47 lakh doses have been administered so far. The CM said the villages are witnessing frequent movement of people and thus are becoming Covid hotspots. “It is important to keep a close watch on outsiders coming to villages as such people are becoming a threat to other villagers,” he said.

PRADHAN MANTRI JEEVAN JYOTI BIMA YOJANA

Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government will pay premium for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana on behalf of the government.

The CM urged the needy to go to banks and fill form so that they can get benefit of the scheme. Forms of this scheme can be filled by May 31.

The first instalment of the premium should be in the account of the account holder. As soon as the instalment premium is deducted from the account, the premium amount will be deposited in the account by the government. The scheme is for people between the ages of 18-50 years with an annual premium of ₹330.

For the eligible below poverty line (BPL) families, the premium of this scheme will be deposited in their account every year after deducting it from their account. Under the scheme, the family will get an insurance benefit of ₹2 lakh on death (due to any reason) of an eligible person in state.

He said that the families who have lost members prematurely during the second wave of Covid and could not fill the form for benefit of this scheme will be given a benefit of ₹2 lakh by the state government.

13,500 OF TOTAL OXYGEN BEDS IN STATE OCCUPIED

Khattar said there are 17,000 oxygen beds in private and government hospitals in state, of which about 13,500 beds are occupied by patients.

He said that private hospitals contribute 60% of the arrangement of these oxygen beds but it is painful when it comes to notice that some hospitals are charging more than the rates fixed by the government.

He added that strict action will be taken if anyone is caught doing such activities. He said that the ambulance rates are fixed and one should not charge more than the fixed price.

Khattar said delivery of oxygen is being done at homes on doctor’s prescription. “By Thursday afternoon, 6,000 patients have registered for cylinders and more than 3,000 cylinders have been refilled and delivered,” he said.

He added that the state government is making arrangements to set up isolation centres. Such centres are being constructed in rural areas, of which work has started on 1,000 sites.

For this, the cooperation of panchayat representatives is being sought. ESI has received doctors and paramedical staff who will render their services in PHC and CHC in rural areas, the CM said.

