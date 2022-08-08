Only corrupt afraid of ED probe: Union minister Sonowal

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Modi government has focused on the importance of waterways by starting various projects.

Addressing reporters here, Sonowal claimed that the previous governments had ignored the North-Eastern states but the BJP government has initiated several projects there.

“The Haryana government has started several schemes with an aim to uplift the poor and downtrodden people. Haryana players have brought laurels to the nation by winning a maximum of the country’s medals,” he added.

Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to Rohtak, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an independent agency and only “corrupt people” are afraid of its investigation.

“The Congress had imposed an emergency and violated peoples’ rights. Now, Congress leaders are criticising the ED’s functioning. During the Congress regime, several BJP leaders had appeared before the ED for the investigation and now the Congress leaders are blaming the ED,” Sonowal added.