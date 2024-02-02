 Only portion of salaries disbursed, PSPCL blames it on technical glitch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Only portion of salaries disbursed, PSPCL blames it on technical glitch

Only portion of salaries disbursed, PSPCL blames it on technical glitch

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Feb 02, 2024 08:26 AM IST

There was a technical issue from the bank’s end. The remaining salary will be disbursed tomorrow, said Surinder Beri, director finance, PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) employees on Thursday alleged that the powercom has failed to disburse the monthly salary for January and instead has paid only 30,000 to employees and 20,000 to the pensioners.

Only portion of salaries disbursed, PSPCL blames it on technical glitch
Only portion of salaries disbursed, PSPCL blames it on technical glitch

The employees held a protest rally at the main gate of PSPCL head office at Patiala.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Protesting employees alleged that the Punjab government has failed to clear the subsidy bills of 5,400 crore apart from withholding pending bills to the tune of 3,100 crore, which has led to the deteriorating financial health of the state power corporation.

PSEB Engineers Association president Jasvir Singh Dhiman said that this was unprecedented in the history of PSPCL that the power corporation was unable to pay the salaries and pensions of employees.

“Punjab government was one of the biggest defaulters of PSPCL,” he said.

Association general secretary Ajay Pal Singh Atwal said that the association had been continuously raising concerns regarding the increasing share of subsidies in the revenues of PSPCL. “Almost 45% of PSPCL revenue is dependent on timely payments of subsidy bills by the Punjab government. “PSPCL has to buy expensive power from the market at 10 per unit during peak hours, which has further deteriorated the financial position,” said Atwal.

PSPCL director finance blamed the non-payment of full salary on a technical glitch.

“There was a technical issue from the bank’s end. The remaining salary will be disbursed tomorrow,” said Surinder Beri, director finance, PSPCL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On