Op Bluestar anniversary: Bir bearing bullet mark put up for display at Akal Takht
Ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put the bullet-hit bir of Guru Granth Sahib on display at Sri Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbaksh Singh Gurdwara located at the rear side of Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex. The bir was struck by a bullet during the Operation Bluestar in 1984.
This is the second consecutive year when the SGPC has put up the holy bir for the “sangat” to have “darshan”. It was also done last year during the tenure of the then SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.
The bir will be put up on display daily from morning to evening till June 5. The arrangement has been made for the “sangat” to see the bullet that had hit this holy “saroop”.
Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi of the Golden Temple, performed the service of adorning this holy “saroop” at the gurdwara and the information about the relics was shared with the “sangat” by Giani Gurmukh Singh, head granthi of the Akal Takht.
The head granthi said, “The bullet-hit holy saroop is a truth that tells the picture of the atrocities perpetrated on the community.”
Former senior vice-president of the SGPC Surjit Singh said, “The then Congress government gave deep wounds to the Sikhs by attacking Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib in June 1984. It is important to apprise the coming generations about the brutal assault carried out by the then government.”
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
