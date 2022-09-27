OP Chautala’s claims of third front deflated by Nitish Kumar: Hooda

: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that INLD patriarch OP Chautala’s claim of forging a third front to take on BJP in the 2024 general elections was shattered by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who among other regional leaders called for a united opposition.

Regional heavyweights, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, on Sunday underscored the need of uniting all opposition parties, including Congress, to challenge the BJP, as over half a dozen opposition leaders joined hands in Haryana’s Fatehabad district in what is termed as a show of strength to unite anti-BJP outfits for the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said there will be only one front which will be led by the Congress.

“It is impossible to build an anti-BJP front without Congress. Therefore, making such a claim by a party with one legislator is irrelevant,” he said during his Karnal visit on Monday.

“As Nitish Kumar said, there will be a grand opposition, including Congress to defeat the BJP in the next general polls. The INLD has just one MLA and they are dreaming to form a third front, which is ridiculous. History reveals that INLD has always supported the BJP,” Hooda added.

“They (INLD leaders) are struggling to retain their lost political ground and Nitish Kumar and other leaders had deflated the claims of a third front made by the INLD,” he added. ENDS