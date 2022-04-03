Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Op Muskan: 28 child beggars, labourers rescued in Chandigarh

Over the last two days, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Chandigarh Police have rescued 28 children, who were either being made to beg or work as labourers, under Operation Muskan VII
On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh; the next day seven others were rescued, along with five child labourers. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

On April 1, as many as 16 children who were found begging across Chandigarh – Sector 44/45 chowk; Sector 17 Bus Stand Chowk; Sector 15 market, Sector 17 plaza and Sector 30 market – were medically examined at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and admitted at Asha Kiran, Sector 46, and Women Worker Hostel, Sector 24.

The next day, seven more beggars and five child labourers were rescued from the Burail Market. Two awareness programmes were also organised at Government Model High School, Burail village, Sector 45; and Chandigarh and Housing Board Colony, Sector 29, Chandigarh, in which approximately 150 students were sensitised about human trafficking, child labour and other child-related issues.

