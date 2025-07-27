Op Sindoor clear message to Pak: Army chief warns terror supporters of decisive strikes

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the surgical strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi pays tribute at the Kargil War Memorial on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Drass, on Saturday. (PTI)

The Army chief said that forces carried out

successful, precise operations against terror infrastructure in Pakistan without any civilian harm and successfully neutralised their response.

In his keynote address on the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Drass, the Army chief said that the Army targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and secured a decisive victory, and said the Operation Sindoor was continuation of Operation Vijay of 1999 in Kargil war. “We gave peace a chance but in its response Pakistan showed cowardliness. Operation Sindoor was our response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. This time we decided to deliver a strong response with a resolve. We didn’t only mourn the Pahalgam terror attack but gave a strong and forceful response.”

He said that during the night of May 6 and 7, the Army attacked nine high value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir without harming innocent civilians. “It was a clear message that backers of terrorism won’t be spared,” he said.

He said that the response of Pakistan was neutralised and given a strong reply. “Our army, airforce and naval force, NGOs, civil departments acted jointly and stood like a firm wall and the drones and missiles of Pakistan couldn’t breach the wall,” he said, adding that the response of India was strong and decisive.

General Upendra Dwivedi also paid heartfelt tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil War and lauded their unwavering courage and sacrifice.

He said that the Army’s historic victory in 1999 is repetition of national sovereignty during recent Operation Sindoor.

He said that India seeks peace but will respond decisively to provocation.

The Army chief also outlined the Army’s transformation into a future-ready force through ‘Rudra’ all arms brigades, ‘Bhairav’ light commando battalions, ‘Shaktibaan’ artillery regiments and ‘Divyastra’ batteries, drone-equipped infantry battalions, and indigenous air defence systems.

He also praised the Army’s role in national building, especially in border infrastructure, tourism, economy and veteran welfare affirming the soldier’s enduring role in building Viksit Bharat by 2047.