Operation Bluestar anniversary: Ludhiana police beef up security in city

To avert any untoward incident on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, the police have beefed up security in the city.

According to police, they have prepared a three-layered security plan. Personnel have also been deputed outside all major religious places in the city. The police are also keeping a tab on posts on social networking sites (Manish/HT)

The police also conducted a flag march in the city and conducted special checks at Ludhiana Railway station, bus stand, and other public places on Saturday.

The police issued a warning to internet users for not spreading fake news as it could harm the law-and-order situation in the state and create panic among people. The police officers also conducted meetings with religious organisations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that besides this, 70% of the force from police stations our other units have been mobilised and deployed at various locations in the city.

All the senior officers have been given specific areas under their command and arrangements have been made in such a way that if any incident takes place, the teams can respond rapidly.

A team led by ADCP Sra along with police team and paramilitary forces conducted a check at Ludhiana Railway station. The teams searched trains and frisked luggage of the passengers.

The ADCP added that the police made an appeal to the residents to stay away from rumours and do not indulge in such activity to disturb peace.

The police have made special security arrangements in Chaura Bazar as radical groups used to hold marches in the market on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. As section 144 of the CrPC has been already imposed in the city, the police plan to deter people from gathering at one place.

The police have also sealed entry points of the city and will scan all vehicles entering in the city. All patrolling teams have been asked to conduct checking in their respective areas. SHOs of all the police stations have been asked to hold checkpoints in their areas.

