Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Ludhiana top cop issues warning against spreading fake news

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that they have observed that many anti-social elements upload content on social media by distorting facts in order to mislead the public
Police and paramilitary force checking a vehicle at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Sunday on the eve of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To avert any untoward situation on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Monday, police are on their toes and a have prepared a three-layered security plan.

They are keeping tabs on posts on social networking sites and issued a public warning against spreading fake news, as it can adversely affect the law-and-order situation in the state and create panic.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that they have observed that many anti-social elements upload content on social media by distorting facts in order to mislead the public. “Therefore, it is an appeal to residents to stay away from rumors and not indulge in rumour mongering,” he said, while adding all necessary arrangements have been made by the police to tackle any situation which may arise.

The police chief said that they have also conducted meetings with religious organisations and most of them have agreed tol not conduct any march. However, wherever religious events are being organised, security forces will be deployed, said Sharma.

“Besides, 70% of the force from police stations and other units have been mobilised and deployed at various locations in the city. Moreover, we have received two companies of BSF and 400 personnel from the headquarters and our anti-riot police teams have been deployed to maintain the law-and-order situation,” he said.

The police chief added that joint CPs and DCPs have been assigned specific areas where they will be in-charge and their teams are ready to respond to any situation rapidly.

