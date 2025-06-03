Operation Bluestar anniversary: SGPC panel meets Damdami Taksal’s head to strike a compromise

Days after Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma announced that they will not let Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj deliver customary address from the highest Sikh temporal seat during Operation Bluestar anniversary, a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) panel led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited the Taksal’s headquarter Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash at Chowk Mehta village to strike a compromise and assured that the issue will be resolved before the event. SGPC panel meeting with Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma on Monday. (HT)

Dhami was accompanied by SGPC junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan, members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Ranjit Singh Kahlon, Jodh Singh Samra and Baljit Singh Jalalusma.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. We established communication with Baba Harnam Singh when he first raised questions over the appointment of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. He doesn’t want him to deliver sandesh on the June 6 event, because the Sikh bodies have not approved his appointment. On this issue, we held a discussion with him”, Dhami said after the meeting that lasted for one and a half hours.

Interacting with the mediapersons in the presence of Dhumma, Dhami hoped that an amicable solution would be found before the event.

“SGPC has never indulged in confrontation with Damdami Taksal. I hope an amicable solution will materialise. We find out the solution before the anniversary event,” Dhami said.

Dhumma again reiterated that if Giani Gargaj addresses the gathering it will vitiate the atmosphere.

“We also don’t want any clash during the event and are fully ready to cooperate with the SGPC. We have just made an appeal that the SGPC should appoint a jathedar who is approved by all. Giani Gargaj is not approved by all,” Dhumma said.

Notably, the kin of slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was the 14th chief of Damdami Taksal, on Monday said that they are not in favour of accepting ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) from the jathedar, while Major General Shabeg Singh brother Beant Singh said that the controversy was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, SAD general secretary and spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana also took a jibe at Dhumma.

“The community pays tribute to the martyrs of the army action at Sri Darbar Sahib these days, but Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma is trying to torpedo the events being organised in this regard. On whose dictate, this is being done?”, Romana said in a post on X.