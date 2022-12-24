Operation Eagle: Search ops carried out across Ludhiana

Additional director general of police (ADGP, traffic) AS Rai led a search operation across Ludhiana on Friday under “Operation Eagle”.

Police have launched “Operation Eagle” to wipe out gangsters and other criminal elements from the state.

As many as 16 checkpoints were established at various points in the district including Jagraon Bridge, bus stand, Shimlapuri, Jalandhar Bypass, Dhandari Kalan and Focal Point. A checking was also conducted at the railway station as well.

During the checking, Division Number 1 police arrested four accused, including two Phillaur residents, with a total of 1,350 intoxicant pills.

The accused have been identified as Gurbaksh of Gill, Rakesh of Sangowal and Vivek Gill and Nitin Dhaman of Phillaur.

Two of their aides, identified as Sunil of Durgi and Johny of Gill, are yet to be arrested.

Gurbaksh is already facing an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code registered at Hoshiarpur, while Rakesh is already facing trial in a drugs case.

ADGP Rai was accompanied by police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu; joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar; DCP investigation Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP operations Sameer Verma and other senior police officials.