Operation Parhar: Punjab Police go all out against gangsters

Facing heat over the law and order situation in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on Tuesday launched a 72-hour statewide crackdown titled “Gangstara Te Vaar”, officially named ‘Operation Parhar’, targeting networks of high-profile gangsters operating from abroad and their associates within the state. The operation aims to dismantle weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks linked to organised crime syndicates. (HT Photo)

12,000 cops conducting raids

The operation aims to dismantle weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks linked to organised crime syndicates. As part of the drive, around 12,000 police personnel have been deployed to conduct raids at nearly 2,000 locations across Punjab.

Launching the operation, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said teams are targeting 60 identified gangsters based overseas, about 1,200 of their associates in Punjab, and nearly 600 residences of their family members, along with hundreds of suspected hideouts.

“Of the 60 identified foreign-based gangsters, Red Corner Notices have already been issued against 23. The Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell has been tasked with ensuring Red Corner Notices are issued against the remaining fugitives within three months,” Yadav said.

“Punjab Police have done extensive work in identifying those supporting these syndicates in Punjab and in other states. Our teams led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force have been on the job for the past many days,” said the DGP.

“A massive statewide crackdown began early Tuesday morning. Nearly 2,000 police teams, led by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), are conducting raids at mapped locations linked to associates of foreign-based gangsters,” Yadav said.

1,314 aides of foreign-based gangsters rounded up on Day 1

According to special director general of police, law and order, Arpit Shukla a total of 1,314 associates and abettors of foreign-based gangsters have been rounded up across the state on Day 1 of the operation.

“The objective of Operation Parhar is to completely dismantle the syndicates run by these gangsters sitting abroad,” the DGP said.

The crackdown comes amid growing pressure on the AAP government in Punjab over the deteriorating law and order situation, with an eye on the assembly elections scheduled for early 2027. The intensified police action follows a series of high-profile extortion cases and targeted killings, including the murder of AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4 and the killing of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria during a match in Mohali on December 15.

Amid opposition criticism over rising violence, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a zero-tolerance policy towards organised crime, directing the state leadership to prioritise public safety.

OFTEC unit formed

In another significant step, the Punjab Police have set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) to focus exclusively on building extradition cases against gangsters operating abroad. The unit will be headed by DIG (counter intelligence) Ashish Choudhary, recently repatriated from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The unit will also include DIGs Gurmeet Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary and Kamaldeep Singh.

Anti-gangster helpline, rewards announced

The DGP also launched an Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946) to enable citizens to anonymously share information about gangsters and criminal activity. A reward of up to ₹10 lakh will be given for information leading to arrests.

The Punjab government has approved a ₹10-crore reward policy, under which SSPs can sanction rewards up to ₹1 lakh, CPs and DIGs up to ₹1.5 lakh, wing heads up to ₹2 lakh and the DGP can approve rewards exceeding ₹2 lakh.

“Our intent is clear — to eliminate the entire ecosystem of gangsterism, including financing, logistics, safe houses and weapon supply chains,” Yadav said, warning gangsters that they had “no place in Punjab”.

Appealing to the youth, the DGP urged those who had been misled to return to the mainstream. “Foreign-based gangsters are sitting safely abroad and luring young people with small sums of money. Crime does not pay,” he said, cautioning that strict action would follow against those who refuse to reform.

“Our Yudh Nashien Virudh has been a great success. Now, it is the time to launch a decisive war against gangsters,” said the DGP.