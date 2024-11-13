Opposition leaders opportunists, lack ‘mass connect’: Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appealed to the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate to ensure development in the Gidderbaha assembly constituency. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Gidderbaha on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a series of rallies in support of the party candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, the CM took potshots at the contestants from the opposition parties terming them as opportunists who lack ‘mass connect’.

Mann taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the bypoll Manpreet Singh Badal, the CM said that he is an elite who works to serve his personal political ambitions.

“Gidderbaha elected Manpreet on four occasions but the former finance minister left the constituency for greener political pastures. When Manpreet left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to form the People’s Public Party (PPP), I joined him. I still stand firm on the principles of Bhagat Singh but Manpreet winded up the PPP and joined the Congress before dumping it to join the BJP. Manpreet was forced to contest from Gidderbaha after tasting humiliating defeat in the last elections,” Mann said.

Later, Mann accused Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring of quitting the Gidderbaha constituency to become an MP from Ludhiana which necessitated the bypoll.

“Warring represented Gidderbaha seat thrice in a row and then left to become an MP. On the other hand, the AAP candidate Dhillon lost twice but is still firmly standing here with his team of supporters fighting. I was shocked to know that Gidderbaha, which has been represented by powerful leaders, still lacks basic amenities. I find it strange that as an MLA, Warring never raised the issue of infrastructure development for his constituency,” Mann said.

CM targets centre on paddy straw issue

Barnala Mann slammed the central government for its alleged failure to help with stubble management and its lack of support for farmers of the state.

Mann while addressing election rallies in Sanghera and Dhanaula of Barnala assembly constituency said: “Some people from Pakistan’s Punjab are saying that our smoke is polluting their air; then some are saying this smoke is going to Delhi... It cannot be true that all the smoke is coming from our side. But let me tell you, air pollution does not know any borders. Other states cultivate paddy too. We are facing the same problem, and while we are doing everything we can to tackle it, the central government is not helping us.”

He highlighted the need for crop diversification to reduce the environmental impact but pointed out the central government’s alleged ‘indifference’.

“We are encouraging our farmers to diversify crops and move away from burning stubble, but the central government has failed to provide any incentives or support for these efforts,” he added.

Mann also listed the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, highlighting developmental strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public welfare. He thanked the people of Barnala for their continued support and assured them that the AAP government is committed to their welfare.

“We are here to work and bring real change,” said Mann. During the rallies, AAP MP from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, party candidate from Barnala, Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, several ministers in Mann’s cabinet and party MLAs, among others, were also present. With inputs from PTI