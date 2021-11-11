‘OPU-IVF to help meet growing demand of good quality indigenous bulls’

Scientists are optimistic that ovum pick-up-in vitro fertilisation (OPU-IVF), an advanced technique of reproduction, will help produce good quality bulls and increase reproductive capacity of the cattle.

“OPU-IVF is a recent and remarkable technology in the field of reproductive biotechnology which allows collection of oocytes from ovaries of live animals of known pedigree and decreases the interval between generations,” said deputy director general (AS) Dr BN Tripathi of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi after inaugurating a 10-day training programme on techniques in ‘Hands-on training on ovum pick-up in-vitro fertilisation’ technology at the National Dairy Research Institute of Karnal on Thursday.

He said OPU-IVF is now being used in around 30 different animal institutes across country for multiplication of good quality bulls to meet the shortage of around 80 million doses of semen of livestock in India and the Union government has allocated funds to each institute working on this project for strengthening the OPU-IVF technique.

Dr Tripathi said the initiative was launched by the Centre for the scheduled caste beneficiaries under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) scheme. The training will help the SC community researchers to strengthen their knowledge to secure good scientific careers in the field of OPU-IVF.

Dr MS Chauhan, director NDRI, said normally a cow produces five to eight calves in her lifecycle but using OPU-IVF technology, a cow can produce more than 50-80 calves.

He said 11 participants from eight different states (Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka) will be trained during the programme.