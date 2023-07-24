Ordered hit on business partner: NRI accepts in social media post

A day after Zirakpur police booked a US-based NRI for the murderous attack on two youths at Metro Plaza Citi Market in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh area on Friday evening, the accused on Sunday took responsibility for ordering the hit on social media.

Three unidentified assailants had opened fire at two youths while they were leaving in their car from Metro Plaza Citi Market in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh area on Friday evening. (HT Photo)

In the post, he clarified that it was not a gang war and he had hired contract killers to shoot his friend-turned-foe dead to take revenge, said Mohali police.

The NRI, Jaswinder Singh Jassa, 30, even vowed to attack the victim, Inderjit Singh, 25, again, if he survives this time.

Police, who have not ruled out other reasons behind the murder bid, are verifying the authenticity of the social media posts.

Shot in the chest, Inderjit remains critical at a private hospital in Zirakpur, where he underwent surgery. His friend Satinder Singh, 26, was also shot in the thigh in the broad daylight attack. He remains under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Zirakpur SHO Simarjit Singh said the matter was being investigated from all angles and police were on the trail of the unidentified shooters. The police are also looking for the local handler, who had negotiated the deal between Jassa and the shooters, who were three in number.

Originally hailing from Mohnewal near Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, Jassa and the unidentified assailants have been booked for attempt to murder on the statement of Inderjit’s mother Jaswinder Kaur, a native of Talwandi Fattu village, SBS Nagar, and presently living in a rented flat in Lohgarh, Zirakpur.

She told the police that Jassa and Inderjit used to run a de-addiction centre at Una district in Himachal Pradesh. Inderjit had confronted Jaswinder over illegal activities taking place in the garb of the de-addiction centre that had led to enmity between the duo and Jassa had been threatening to kill him.

Police investigation so far has revealed that even after Inderjit’s objections, Jassa did not stop his illegal activities and made the former leave the centre.

He then threatened to kill Inderjit, forcing him to escape from his village with his mother and move to Zirakpur, where he started an immigration consultancy business.

Jassa had also shared a post on March 8, blaming Inderjit and his mother for causing the death of his friend Jyoti.

Jassa stated in the post that Inderjit withdrew ₹4.50 lakh through Jyoti’s ATM card and spent it on betting. Buried under debt, Jyoti later committed suicide, read the post.

