Ordinance issue delays joining of Chandigarh’s chief conservator of forests

It’s been a month since chief conservator of forests and environment Debendra Dalai was transferred out of Chandigarh, but the officer appointed in his place, TC Nautiyal, is yet to assume charge.

Debendra Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, was to be replaced by TC Nautiyal, chief conservator of forests, Delhi.

Dalai was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect on May 26.

According to the ministry’s order, Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, was to be replaced by TC Nautiyal, chief conservator of forests, Delhi.

When contacted, Nautiyal said, “Due to the ordinance issue in Delhi, several relieving orders are stuck. And the next meeting on the same is scheduled on June 28. We are hopeful that some decision will be taken and I will be relieved.”

The ministry had also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, a 2014-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, posted as deputy conservator of forests, Delhi, to Chandigarh, and Rushul Garg, a 2018-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, who was posted as deputy conservator of forests, Jammu and Kashmir, to Chandigarh with immediate effect. They too are yet to join Chandigarh.

Yashpal Garg, Kavle yet be relived from Chandigarh

Even on June 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had ordered the transfer of two IAS officers - Yashpal Garg, secretary, health and medical education and research, and CEO, CHB, Vinod P Kavle, secretary, food and supplies and consumer affairs and legal metrology, and labour, agriculture, cooperation and sports, but both the officers are yet to be relieved. Garg has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, while Kavle has been shifted to Delhi.

On May 11, a Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had held that the Delhi government can make laws and administer civil services in Delhi. However, on May 19, the Centre turned the tables on the judgment. The President promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to make a fresh claim of power over the services in the Capital.

