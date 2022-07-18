Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old Nisha Thakur, a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm. The prognosis being poor, she could not be revived and she was declared brain dead on July 13 after the two committee meetings following the protocols of Transplantation of Human Organs Act.
The transplant coordinators then raised the matter of organ donation with the family members.
Yashpal Singh Thakur, the deceased’s husband, showcased exceptional initiative, saying, “The whole family of ours desired that the organs of the Nisha should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them and conveyed the ultimate message that ‘we can save a life even in death’, after consenting for organ donation.”
PGIMER Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) nodal officer Vipin Koushal said, “Acting on the family’s decision, the surgeons retrieved the kidneys and corneas from the donor Nisha, which on transplantation gave fresh lease of life to the patient suffering from end stage kidney disease and sight to two corneal blind patients and proved a boon for three lives.”
“When the donor organs became available, everyone knew exactly what to do to save lives, including the labs, the transplant teams, the intensive care unit staff got into action without any loss of time, reiterating about the quality and competence of the PGIMER team involved in the entire process of transplantation,” he added.
Speaking about the gap between donations and the need for organs, Koushal said, “The road ahead is really challenging and families like these consenting for organ donation may provide the answer.”
-
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
-
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
-
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
-
All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74. She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.
-
Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.
