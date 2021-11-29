Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Our alliance will win Punjab assembly polls, says Amarinder Singh after meeting Haryana CM

Talking to reporters after paying a visit to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence, Amarinder Singh said it was only a courtesy meeting.
Amarinder SIngh meets Haryana CM ML Khattar.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said membership drive for his new party was going great and predicted a victory for his alliance camp in the state in the upcoming Assembly election.

“Our membership drive is going great, wait for the time. We (with our allies) will form the government (in Punjab),” Singh, who officially quit the Congress earlier this month weeks after resigning as the chief minister, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh had earlier said that his new party, Punjab Lok Congress, may go for a seat-sharing arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the next assembly election. He had also said that he would think of a tie-up only after the Narendra Modi-led government repealed the three contentious farm laws.

The three bills are scheduled to be repealed once they are passed in both houses of Parliament during the ongoing winter session. It passed earlier in the day in the Lok Sabha without any discussion amid an uproar by Opposition parties.

 

