Our government will accelerate pace of progress: Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government had fulfilled its promises in the first year and would now shift to the “second gear of state’s progress” to turn it into ‘Rangla Punjab’.

Listing out the achievements of the AAP government on completion of one year in office, Mann said his priority was not the next government, but next generation (HT File Photo)

Listing out the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on completion of one year in office, Mann said his priority was not the next government, but next generation. “Generally, parties start looking at how their next government will be formed. We are saying people have made the government and our priority is to take our next generation forward,” he said in a video message, profusely thanking the people of Punjab for bestowing this responsibility on him.

Mann said that for the first time, a government had been formed in Punjab which belonged exclusively to the people of state. He said that within one year, 26,797 jobs were given, 87% of the households in the state got zero electricity bills. He said the state government will start a “big campaign” against drugs. On the agricultural front, the CM said the government gave MSP on moong crop and financial incentive of ₹1,500 per acre for promoting direct seeding of rice, besides clearing sugarcane dues. Speaking about sacrilege incidents, he accused the previous governments of doing nothing to ensure justice in the matter. He reiterated the firm commitment of his government to punish the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents in the state. On the Kotkapura police firing incident, the chief minister said that a 7,000-page chargesheet was filed and there was no “political interference” in the probe conducted by the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police.

