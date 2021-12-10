Our govt will take up restoration of Chandigarh, Punjabi-speaking areas to state: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that they will take up the pending issues of restoring Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas to Punjab once their alliance forms government after the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing rallies in support of the party’s Patiala (rural) candidate Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha and Nabha nominee Kabir Dass, the SAD chief said, “The SAD-BSP alliance is committed to redress all grievances of the people of Punjab. Also, we have a consistent stand on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.”

“We will not allow the reconstruction of the SYL canal. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has supported handing over Punjab river waters to Haryana and Delhi,” he added.

The Akali Dal has a 100-year history of fighting for the rights of the farmers and the underprivileged sections of society, he claimed.

“The AAP is mindlessly copying our 13-point programme for the people of Punjab. Their national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised ₹1,000 per month to all women in the state without taking into consideration whether the well-do actually needed such relief,” he said.

Claiming that AAP was trying to befool Punjabis as Capt Amarinder Singh did earlier, he asked Kejriwal to tell as why he had not implemented any of the promises he made here in Delhi.

“Once the SAD-BSP alliance government is formed, a criminal case will be registered against former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for embezzling crores of rupees meant for distribution to scheduled caste students under the SC scholarship scheme. “Dharamsot was indicted by an additional chief secretary for embezzling ₹69 crore. The scam is actually bigger than this. All those who committed the crime will be punished,” he added.