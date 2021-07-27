Our world has come crashing down, say kin of Ludhiana road mishap victims

The dream of achieving professional excellence, studying in Canada or settling in Italy also crashed when the car of three youngsters went careening down the Sidhwan Canal on Sunday.

A pall of gloom descended over the civil hospital on Monday as the families of the three victims — Pahulpreet Bains, 18; and Prabhjot Singh Lubana, 19; and Trisha Saini, 21, collected the bodies of their dead children and loaded them into ambulances to take them home for the last time.

The bereaved families said their children’s life had been cut short before they had a chance to really live. All three youngsters had concrete plans for their future and were working hard to make their dreams come true.

Trisha’s father Brijesh Saini of Delhi, said chills run down his spine when he thinks how her mother would react on seeing her daughter’s dead body. “They would talk on the phone everyday. Trisha wanted to be a scientist. She had come to Ludhiana one-and-a-half months ago for an internship at ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET). She was career oriented and very hardworking.”

Pahulpreet had just celebrated his 18th birthday last month. His father, subedar Jatinder Singh who is deputed in Jammu and Kashmir, said “Pahulpreet Singh and Prabhjot Singh were childhood friends. Pahulpreet wanted to pursue further studies in Canada, for which he was taking coaching to clear IELTS after appearing for his Class 12 exams.”

Pahulpreet had parked his car at the house of one of their relatives in Kapurthala and had come to Ludhiana with Prabhjot in his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Prabhjot was preparing to go to Italy, where his father and brother are already settled. Joginder Singh, the grandfather of 19-year-old Prabhjot said his grandson was waiting for his Class 12 result. “His visa had arrived and his mother was about to go to Italy next month.”

Joginder added that they had bought the Maruti Suzuki Swift car two months ago. “On Sunday morning, Prabhjot had left the house saying he was going to shop with Pahulpreet. His father and brother are trying to reach Gurdaspur for the cremation. They are facing problems due to Covid restrictions,” he said.