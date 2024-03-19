Out of 9k licensed weapons, 1,500 deposited with Mohali police

Out of the 9,000 licensed weapons in the district, 1,500 have already been deposited with the Mohali police after the model code of conduct was enforced for the Lok Sabha elections. Punjab will go to vote in the seventh phase on June 1. Punjab will go to vote in the seventh phase on June 1 (iStock)

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg and deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said in a press conference on Monday at the Administrative Complex that the weapons are to be deposited either at the police stations concerned or with arms dealers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Nakas have been set up to check the inter-state flow of cash, liquor and drugs. The use of the private bouncers will be treated as muscle power as all the candidates will be provided adequate security by police. Joint teams of excise department and police will be deployed at the check posts. A company from the Central Armed Police Force has arrived in the district,” the SSP said.

Aashika Jain, who also serves as the district election officer, said that the use of money and muscle power would be dealt with strictly.

Additional deputy commissioner Viraj S Tidke said that a media monitoring cell is keeping an eye on misleading information, fake news and paid news on all platforms.

He said that any political advertisement in social media needs pre-certification from a committee set up with the returning officer of the parliamentary constituency concerned as the chairperson. The print media advertisements meant to be inserted in the newspapers in the last 48 hours of polling also need certification, he added.