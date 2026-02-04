Out on bail, Bikram Majithia dares AAP govt to file fresh FIRs

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of Nabha jail on Tuesday afternoon, ending 224 days of his incarceration since his arrest in June last year. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia after walking out of Nabha Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case, in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

His release came a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving the alleged laundering of ₹540 crore.

Soon after he stepped out of the prison gate in the afternoon, Majithia was greeted by scores of Akali supporters and leaders, including his wife and Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur, amid heavy police deployment outside the jail.

Looking visibly leaner, Majithia struck a defiant note, twirling his moustache in his signature style, amid a loud cheer from his supporters. “Tiger abhi zinda hai”, he said with a theatrical flourish, as supporters showered flower petals and presented him ‘siropas’ (robe of honour).

Hours before Majithia’s release, a Mohali court rejected an eleventh-hour application by the Punjab government seeking stringent bond conditions on his bail, including demands that he should not enter the state except for court hearings and that his mobile phone location be tracked at all times.

Talking to mediapersons, Majithia thanked his supporters with folded hands. “I came out because of your prayers and blessings,” he said, alleging that “the government did not want him to come out of prison alive.”

“Today I came out, otherwise if the government had its way, it wanted me not to come out alive (from the jail). If (chief minister) Bhagwant Mann has his way, like singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, he could get me killed as well by compromising my security,” he alleged.

While in jail. Akali leader had petitioned the Punjab and Haryana high court on threat to his life. The court had directed the jail authorities to address his security concerns.

After his release, Majithia hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann. “ I want to tell Mann: Na Majithia rukega, na Majithia jhukega. (I will neither stop nor cow down)”. “I will continue to raise my voice for farmers, youngsters, government employees, businessmen, labourers, and against the law and order situation in Punjab,” he added.

Stating that he apprehended the registration of fresh FIRs against him , Akali leader dared the authorities to proceed. “If they want to file more cases, let them do it. I am not afraid,” he said. Majithia alleged excessive surveillance during his incarceration, claiming that “32 cameras” had been installed to monitor him. He alleged that his meetings with his relatives were not allowed, despite the fact that there was a provision for two meetings a week.

Majithia also thanked BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar, Capt Amarinder Singh, Tarun Chugh, his party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, sister-Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira for standing by him.Later, he paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala.

SAD leaders said Majithia’s release marked the end of a “politically motivated incarceration.” Earlier, Ganieve Kaur said: “This is the victory of truth. The government had forgotten that there is God above.”

Outside his residence in Amritsar, Majithia’s supporters gathered, distributed sweets and danced to the beats of a ‘dhol’.

A top court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday passed the order granting bail to Majithia, while hearing his plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana high court order of December 4, which denied him bail in the case. The bench noted that Majithia was earlier granted bail in a separate case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau from his Amritsar residence on June 25 last year.

The case stems from a 2021 drugs probe, with the VB filing a 40,000-page chargesheet on August 22 alleging that Majithia facilitated the laundering of drug money. While the state expressed apprehensions of a “parallel media trial”, the Supreme Court’s February 2 order paved the way for his release, leaving the trial court to set standard bail conditions which were finalised earlier today.