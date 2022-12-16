Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Out on evening walk, Ludhiana woman attacked by unidentified assailant

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 01:40 AM IST

The entire incident, which took place in Ludhiana’s posh Atam Nagar, was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area

A Ludhiana woman was attacked by an unidentified assailant during her evening walk. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An unidentified assailant was booked for attacking a woman resident of Kartar Nagar with a knife in the city’s posh Atam Nagar on Wednesday evening.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The victim, identified as Manju Gambhir, 45, can be seen trying to snatch the knife from the accused — who fled after she raised an alarm.

Police said an enmity is suspected behind the attack as the accused did not try to steal the victim’s valuables.

In her complaint, Gambhir said she was out on an evening walk when an unidentified man approached her and tried to engage her in a conversation. He began following her before attacking her with a sharp weapon.

The victim tried to fight her attacker off and sustained an injury on her hand in the process.

Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at Model Town police, said while the victim did not identify the accused, they suspect an old enmity to be behind the attack.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

