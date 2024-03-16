Outgoing Chandigarh DGP warns of rising cyber crime, applauds police efforts

Outgoing director general of police (DGP) Praveer Kumar Ranjan on Friday said the biggest challenge for the Chandigarh Police was the rising cyber crime in the city and all-round efforts were being made to ensure that police were well-equipped to tackle it. Police personnel giving farewell to outgoing Chandigarh DGP Praveer Kumar Ranjan on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“In the cases of cyber crime, we do not know the accused’s physical location and their way of operation when the complaint is received. The accused are mostly located in far-flung places across the country and the racket is spread out. It’s here that the task becomes extremely daunting,” he said.

As per figures, in the last five years, UT police have recorded a 56% increase in the number of complaints related to internet-related frauds in Chandigarh.

Giving a warm speech at his farewell parade, the DGP said he joined the UT police force in August 2021 when the farmers protest was at its peak. “The law and order issues in the capital city were among the challenges that I faced initially. I am glad the police successfully dealt with all issues,” he said.

The DGP also shared that Chandigarh had seen an 18% reduction in road accidents. “Besides, the cyber cell received the award for best cyber cop during my tenure and this was highly commendable,” he said.

The official expressed his delight at the fact that Chandigarh will be the first city in country to implement the three new criminal laws.

He said he will be a brand ambassador for Chandigarh Police and will always praise the work done by the force wherever he goes: “I am taking back good memories.”

Ranjan has been repatriated as the additional director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). 1997-batch IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav will replace him as the Chandigarh DGP.

Earlier, the parade contingents of Chandigarh Police, headed by parade commander P Abhinandan, SDPO/North East, Chandigarh Police, marched down, along with eight platoons of parade, pipe band and brass band. This was followed by presentations from mounted squad, and Vajra, Kawach, water canon and mobile police station vehicles.

During Ranjan’s tenure, community policing initiatives like Samavesh, Swayam, Cyber Swatchhta Mission, URJA – Ek Nayi Kiran and Student Police Cadet Programme were launched for the welfare of Chandigarh residents.