Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive

As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19.

On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur lauded doctors, auxiliary nurse midwives, ASHA workers, other health staff and students from nursing colleges for the successful completion of the campaign. She said the district’s target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.

As many as 61,241, 50,888 and 32,724 children were immunised on the first, second and third days of the drive, respectively, and 14,134 children were given drops during the next three days.

The health teams visited all vulnerable areas in the district and ensured that no child was deprived of the drops, she said.

District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said if any child was left out, they could be brought to the nearest health facility for immunisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that a total of 1,254 teams, comprising 2,508 vaccinators and 120 supervisors, were deployed across the district to visit houses, brick kilns, slums and other areas.