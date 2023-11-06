Over 1 lakh apply for subsidy on certified wheat seeds: Punjab minister

The agriculture and farmers welfare department has received 1,09,240 applications from farmers across the state for availing 50% subsidy on certified wheat seeds.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said 21,842 invoices of 8,736.8 quintal seeds have already been uploaded on the department’s portal. The subsidy for wheat seeds is being provided for a maximum of five acres area per farmer.

Certified wheat seeds are being provided at 50% subsidy of total cost of seeds, or to a maximum of ₹1,000 per quintal to farmers in 2023-24 rabi season. Farmers are required to pay only the balance amount after reduction of the subsidy amount on the purchase of the wheat seeds. Khudian further said 11,589 applications have been received from Fazilka followed by Sangrur (9,894), Bathinda (9,282), Muktsar (7,261), Patiala (6,205), Mansa (6,139) and Faridkot (6,047). He said in order to provide best quality seeds to farmers, close monitoring of wheat seeds is being ensured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON