Over 100 panchayats in Punjab’s Ferozepur pass resolutions to boycott drug sellers

Taking a vow to make Ferozepur, a drugs free district, panchayats of more than 100 villages, passed resolutions to oppose and socially boycott drug sellers.

Various resolutions passed by 107 panchayats of sub division of the district, termed drug peddlers as “enemies of society” and warned to socially boycott them. “Drug menace allegedly under the political patronage in the recent years has increased manifold and it is now high time for common man to fight the battle, hence today we passed a resolution against drug peddlers,” said Mangal Singh, sarpanch of Natha Singh Wala Hidar village. “We won’t merely ensure police and legal action against such anti-social elements but also socially boycott them,” he said.

Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police Ferozepur, said it was a welcome move to have commitment from various panchayats against drug menace. “Mass support from the ground will boost efforts to end the drug menace,” said Kaur.