Over 10k to appear for TET in Ludhiana on March 12

Over 10,500 candidates will appear for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) at 21 centres across the district on Sunday. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 4,100 candidates will appear for paper -1 for candidates aspiring to qualify to become eligible to teach students of Class 1 to 5 at 15 centres, while around 6,500 candidates will appear for paper-2 which is the qualifying test to become trained graduate teacher (TGT) eligible to teach students of Class 6 to 8.

Aspirants from neighbouring towns and cities, who have their centre in the district will appear for the examination at government and private schools. The test is conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the paper one is based on child development pedagogy, language, mathematics and environmental studies.

Paper-2 includes questions from selected subjects chosen by the candidates including art and craft, social science, maths, science and physical education along with child development pedagogy, and language paper.

An education department official said that as many as 350 invigilators have been deployed at the centres, including RS Model School, Arya Senior Secondary School, Government Model School, Model Town, GMSSC, Cemetery road, Government School, Jawahar Nagar, BCM Arya School Shastri Nagar, Jain Girls Senior Secondary School and G N Khalsa School.